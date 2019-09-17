As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Boosted Stake; Andra Ap-Fonden Position in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Has Decreased by $1.04 Million as Share Value Declined

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 104,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 330,700 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, down from 434,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 20.06 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 09/05/2018 – FORD WORKING TO MITIGATE U.S. PRODUCTION LOSSES AFTER FIRE; 03/04/2018 – Ford could make electric cars in Germany after 2023 – Handelsblatt; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Ford Motor Credit $Bmark 5Y Fxd/FRN; +150a/L Equiv; 30/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES: CLOSING OF EAGLE FORD SHALE DIVESTITURE; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 02/05/2018 – Ford is expanding a recall of Transit vans for a trailer module that may leak; 11/04/2018 – FOCUS-Ford to ramp up Lincoln rollout in China in bid to catch rivals; 10/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR FORD NAMES JEFF LEMMER AS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Ford Revamps Focus, Escort for China Push as Trade Tensions Sear; 13/03/2018 – Honda, Ford to testify at U.S. Senate Takata hearing -aides

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 71.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 16,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 38,519 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.62 million, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $220.02. About 13.68 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.3 on Thursday, which includes new features; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 23/03/2018 – Apple’s Tiny Sliver of Hope: iPhone Prices — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: Saudi crown prince is said to plan meetings in U.S. with Apple, Google; 17/04/2018 – Russia reportedly asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS NEW FEATURES, MARKETS COMING TO HOMEPOD SPEAKER SOON; 29/04/2018 – Correction to Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $217.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 7,302 shares to 8,698 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,593 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilton Capital Mngmt invested in 0.44% or 16,286 shares. Brouwer And Janachowski holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,368 shares. Frontier Invest Management Co holds 4.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 362,660 shares. Webster National Bank N A invested 2.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rothschild Capital Prns Ltd Com accumulated 48,509 shares. First Foundation Advisors has 0.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 68,280 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability invested in 3.38% or 98,937 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company reported 0.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sage Financial holds 0% or 123 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 1.70M shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 203,559 shares. Accuvest Global Advisors owns 4,515 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,459 shares. Chickasaw Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55,757 shares. 7,717 are held by Osterweis Mgmt.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Friday, May 10. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR had bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00M on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Advsr invested in 52,935 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bluestein R H And has 2.24 million shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. City Hldgs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Parkside State Bank And Tru owns 3,157 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lbmc Inv Advisors Lc stated it has 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 8,750 shares stake. Acg Wealth stated it has 19,321 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Atlantic Union Retail Bank has 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 11,838 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter Inc accumulated 764,197 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Whittier Com holds 6,783 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 13.94M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Company owns 143,556 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 3,579 shares. Dynamic Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 1.22% or 23,953 shares. Interactive Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).