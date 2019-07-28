As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Roof Eidam & Maycock Decreased by $1.04 Million Its Holding; Baxter International (BAX) Shareholder Meeder Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $5.49 Million

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 5,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,555 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, down from 22,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card; 27/03/2018 – Apple eyes education market with new entry-level iPad; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says rocker Axl Rose; 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam; 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 60.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 67,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,790 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, down from 111,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.15. About 2.55M shares traded or 8.69% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.80 million activity. Mason Jeanne K also sold $2.68M worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Thursday, January 31.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Timken Co/The (NYSE:TKR) by 21,037 shares to 28,481 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 27,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Ltd Llc owns 10,300 shares. Moreover, Capital Mgmt Associates New York has 0.75% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 65,025 shares stake. Carroll Financial accumulated 4,235 shares. Connors Investor Service owns 0.05% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 4,092 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,047 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement owns 833,784 shares. Sabal accumulated 15,555 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability has 20,169 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 238,507 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Partners Group Inc has invested 0.12% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). First Tru LP holds 204,066 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,813 shares. Coastline Tru invested in 0.46% or 38,114 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 369,282 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 15,700 shares to 42,700 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.