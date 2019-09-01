As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Plancorp Has Trimmed Stake; Bruce & Co Continues to Hold Holding in Compass Minerals (CMP)

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Compass Minerals (CMP) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 191,359 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 1,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,207 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 17,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg was ready to slam Apple if Congress asked him about Tim Cook’s privacy comments; 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple is rumored to be interested in Condé Nast; 29/05/2018 – APPLE SEES HOMEPOD IN CANADA, FRANCE, GERMANY STARTING JUNE 18; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 07/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS TIM COOK AT APPLE HEADQUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Customers remain loyal to the Apple brand and sales remain strong in China, one of the company’s most important markets; 06/04/2018 – This is the advice Apple CEO Tim Cook would give his younger self – and it came from Steve Jobs; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Notes: Beckham, Apple, D-Line

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 29,800 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.09% or 35,281 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.07% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 5,968 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. North Star Investment Mgmt Corp invested in 0% or 725 shares. The New York-based Amer Gp has invested 0.02% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). 571,619 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gp. Northern Corp has 544,451 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Palisade Mgmt Lc Nj reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). First Mercantile Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 3,215 shares. Bernzott Capital Advsr owns 610,449 shares or 4.02% of their US portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 8,768 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Personal Fincl Services has 0.06% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Assetmark has 313 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 1,429 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $469,087 activity. $53,510 worth of stock was bought by Reece Joseph E on Friday, May 10. The insider Fischer Valdemar L bought 2,000 shares worth $104,400. Shares for $98,920 were bought by Crutchfield Kevin S on Friday, August 16. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $36,547 was bought by WALKER LORI A. Standen James D. bought $36,019 worth of stock.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $264.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 20,059 shares to 26,821 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 44,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).