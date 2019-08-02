As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Old West Investment Management Raised Holding by $374,787; Toronto Dominion Bank Position in Cott (COT) Has Cut by $1.28 Million

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 198.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 2,983 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 51.99 million shares traded or 93.70% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – Foxconn unit aims to raise $4.3 bln in biggest China IPO since 2015; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Awarded $502.6 Million Jury Verdict Against Apple; 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report; 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s Earnings: iPhone Numbers Just Keep Coming Down — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google and Apple are funding enough new US renewable energy to power Iceland; 01/05/2018 – Apple: New $100B Shr Repurchase Authorization Announced; 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple is planning to introduce new low-cost iPads and education software – Bloomberg

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Cott Corp (COT) by 51.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 91,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 84,275 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 175,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Cott Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 856,386 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.46 million activity. 51,405 shares were bought by Hinson Charles R., worth $764,701 on Tuesday, February 26. 33,560 Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) shares with value of $499,004 were bought by Harrington Thomas.

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. COT’s profit will be $8.19 million for 53.33 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.86% EPS growth.

