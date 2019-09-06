As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Old National Bancorp Cut Holding; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Kings Point Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 67.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 2,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,104 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $987,000, up from 3,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $219.72. About 380,079 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 6,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 148,425 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.19M, down from 155,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $212.71. About 4.56M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple is releasing a new iPad for students. This will be the first non-Pro model to support the Apple Pencil stylus. Apple is also releasing new versions of its productivity apps, Pages, Keynote and Numbers, which support Apple Pencil; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Applauds Apple’s Share Buybacks — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Leading iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry endured its first decline in full-year net profit since 2008, hampered by weaker-than-expected sales of the smartphone while the company struggles to reduce its reliance on Apple; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – TODAY ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS SMALL FORMAT POUCH ASSETS IN NELSON TO NZ APPLE PRODUCTS LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 18.79 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Cap, Wisconsin-based fund reported 23,147 shares. Planning Alternatives Adv holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,880 shares. Allstate Corp has invested 1.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fincl has invested 1.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 2.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Bankshares Of Omaha holds 209,875 shares. Tillar stated it has 9,409 shares. Cls Invs owns 28,154 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Company holds 1.17% or 3.75 million shares in its portfolio. Capital Invsts stated it has 7.47M shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Thomasville Savings Bank has 3.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Independent Franchise Prtn Llp invested in 8.04% or 3.75 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 82,588 shares.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 38,880 shares to 102,441 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 12,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Details Emerge for Apple’s Forthcoming Services – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple CEO makes ‘good case’ against tariffs – Trump – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple loses ground to Samsung in Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Under-Display Touch ID May Come Next Year – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Trust reported 0.4% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fiduciary Tru holds 0.32% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 61,370 shares. Fulton Bank Na invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Harvey Investment Lc holds 0.05% or 1,573 shares. Field Main Retail Bank holds 0.69% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,795 shares. Torch Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested in 14,241 shares. Windward Capital Mgmt Co Ca reported 2.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). American Grp Inc Inc has 0.11% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 155,300 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.29% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Intll reported 1.06M shares. Middleton And Ma has 1.35% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Narwhal Cap Mngmt invested in 0.29% or 6,873 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 2,934 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Cap Lc Nj reported 38,880 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt stated it has 0.24% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 2,885 shares to 21,439 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NYSE:NWL) by 224,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,811 shares, and cut its stake in Bancorpsouth Bk Tupelo Miss.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Buy-and-Hold Stocks to Own Forever – Investorplace.com” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About NextEra Energy, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Pay – Yahoo Sports” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra Energy to sell $1.5B of equity units – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.