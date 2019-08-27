As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Northwest Investment Counselors Has Upped Position; Overstock.Com (OSTK) Holder Swift Run Capital Management Lowered Holding

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Overstock.Com Inc (OSTK) by 61.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 22,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The hedge fund held 13,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 35,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Overstock.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $610.85M market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $17.31. About 3.96M shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 29/03/2018 – A representative for Overstock did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment; 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com 4Q Rev $456.3M; 06/04/2018 – Overstock CFO to Join Blockchain-Tech Joint Venture; 15/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK 4Q GROSS MARGIN +18.8%; 15/05/2018 – Soros Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Overstock: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TZERO – PLANS TO CONTRIBUTE CASH AND LICENSE TZERO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY FOR OPERATION OF SECURITY TOKEN MARKET; 02/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of May 29 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against; 22/03/2018 – Overstock.com Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 29/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Overstock.com, Inc

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $205.42. About 16.08 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Buy Probed as EU Targets Music App’s Data Trove; 16/04/2018 – UK data finds Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair among companies with the biggest gender pay gaps; 24/04/2018 – “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients Tuesday; 12/03/2018 – Apple Will Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million a year from its Apple holdings just by collecting dividends; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook: I don’t see [DACA] as a partisan issue, this is about America, It’s that simple. I am very disappointed with both parties. I’m personally lobbying Congress on it. #RevolutionCHI; 18/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Apple planning to incorporate Texture into premium Apple News service; 12/04/2018 – APPLE TO TAKE COMPONENTS FOR NEXT IPHONE EARLIER: COMM. TIMES; 09/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 16 Apple iMac computers stolen from UNLV computer lab #8NN; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR APPLE AFFECTS 52

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rallying Treasury yields and China trade news provided the early catalyst – Live Trading News” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Stock Is Looking Ripe for the Picking At $200 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcrae Mgmt stated it has 14,995 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Private Wealth has invested 5.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massachusetts-based Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 3.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cohen Management holds 2,408 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 1.24% or 16,555 shares. Connors Investor Service owns 110,998 shares for 2.87% of their portfolio. Arbor Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 1,600 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins invested in 9.22% or 77,000 shares. Carroll Finance Assocs Incorporated has 1.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 104,356 shares. Miles holds 1.84% or 11,178 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 8,232 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York has 0.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New England Research Mngmt invested in 1.55% or 12,044 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 13,233 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73 million and $108.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) by 10,180 shares to 33,879 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold OSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,200 are held by Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc. 371,059 are held by Anson Funds Mgmt Lp. Oaktop Ii Limited Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Goodhaven Cap Ltd Liability reported 15,200 shares. Oz LP reported 228,900 shares stake. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0.02% or 24,426 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Synovus Fin has invested 0.01% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). The California-based Bennicas And Incorporated has invested 0.22% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Intl Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 14,702 shares. Ameritas Partners invested in 0% or 1,867 shares. Da Davidson Communications owns 0.01% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 29,340 shares. 53,491 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.1% or 75,535 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 1,132 shares.