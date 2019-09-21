As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Moon Capital Management Lowered Stake; Merriman Wealth Management Increased Its Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Holding

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 1.16M shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS: CONFIDENTIAL, SENSITIVE INFO ACCESSED; 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV & SANGAMO REPORT FDA ACCEPTANCE OF IND APPLICATION; 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS Il In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SAYS EXEC’S EMAIL WAS COMPROMISED; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-PROPRIETARY, CONFIDENTIAL, OTHER SENSITIVE INFORMATION OF CO, OTHER ENTITIES ACCESSED, MAY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED DUE TO INCIDENT; 23/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Sangamo Therapeutics; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SENIOR EXECUTIVE HAD DATA SECURITY BREACH; 03/05/2018 – SANGAMO: CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 05/03/2018 Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sangamo Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMO)

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 220 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,723 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.30B, down from 21,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 25/04/2018 – Apple’s Cook Meets With Trump in Oval Office Amid Trade Tensions; 11/04/2018 – IDC: Apple Finished 1Q in Fifth Position With Yr-on-Yr Decline in Shipments of 4.8%; 23/04/2018 – Apple poaches Samsung exec to take on rival in S Korea; 02/04/2018 – DrChrono Launches Apple Hardware Leasing Bundles for Doctors and Medical Practices; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose; 16/04/2018 – Brightwire: Samsung to resume OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 23/03/2018 – Apple’s Tiny Sliver of Hope: iPhone Prices — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $92.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 1,364 shares to 71,228 shares, valued at $3.70 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 4,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold SGMO shares while 32 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.13 million shares or 14.12% more from 64.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.