As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Moon Capital Management Has Upped Position; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake Has Boosted by Ionic Capital Management Llc

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 1.14M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,943 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 billion, up from 21,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22M shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,; 23/03/2018 – Apple Will Return to Its Roots With Education Tools and New iPad; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Services Rev $9.19B; 23/05/2018 – The company does have monthly subscriptions for Apple Music and iCloud; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy; 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 31/05/2018 – Telegram says Apple has prevented it from updating since April; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11.41M shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel holds 3,480 shares. Bouchey Financial Group Inc Ltd, New York-based fund reported 23,400 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company has 340,497 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Minneapolis Portfolio Gru Inc Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,313 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Ny accumulated 2.08% or 201,360 shares. Summit Finance Strategies holds 6,460 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Orca Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 14,433 shares or 3.13% of the stock. 22,575 were reported by Investec Asset Mgmt North America. Jones Fincl Lllp stated it has 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pennsylvania has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory invested 0.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.37M are held by Harding Loevner L P. Cypress Capital Group Inc invested 2.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 85 shares to 10,419 shares, valued at $1.68 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 30 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,864 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

