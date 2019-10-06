As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Milestone Group Has Increased Its Stake; Alethea Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) as Valuation Rose

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $786,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 2.69M shares traded or 0.94% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene

Milestone Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Milestone Group Inc bought 1,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,495 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, up from 13,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Milestone Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35M shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 29/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple warns employees to stop leaking information to media- Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s software and services segment has been a particular growth point in recent years; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Buy Probed as EU Targets Music App’s Data Trove; 06/04/2018 – The machine learning ace tasked with polishing the Apple; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple is Working on a Curved iPhone

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky-based Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cognios Capital Ltd holds 38,690 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Lc invested 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cambridge Group Inc owns 33,920 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 2.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). E&G Advisors LP holds 1.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 16,737 shares. Cornerstone Limited Liability has 379,037 shares for 3.26% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Jlb And Associates Inc has invested 3.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Somerset Tru Com has 2.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Interocean Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 244,904 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0.21% or 469,090 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt reported 67,053 shares stake. Garland holds 1,050 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Thomasville State Bank invested in 108,085 shares or 3.71% of the stock. Moreover, Harvest Capital Management Inc has 0.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Milestone Group Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $684.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Small (VB) by 42,837 shares to 171,433 shares, valued at $26.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Treasury Etf (VGSH) by 176,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 689,887 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Index Fund (IWB).

