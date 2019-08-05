As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Markston International Has Cut Position; Chevron New (CVX) Valuation Rose While Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Cut Its Holding by $1.88 Million

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 44.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 15,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 18,891 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 34,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $118.22. About 4.44 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 6,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 311,653 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.20 million, down from 317,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $11.05 during the last trading session, reaching $192.97. About 33.69 million shares traded or 24.60% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 23/03/2018 – YouTube Targets Spotify and Apple Music (Video); 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Americas Rev $24.84B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs stated it has 33,151 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Amer Financial Bank holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,846 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel has invested 0.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Colorado-based Bsw Wealth Partners has invested 0.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Raymond James Tru Na holds 189,264 shares. Fagan Assoc Inc has 72,950 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 2.88% stake. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 86,343 shares. Mgmt Corporation Va has invested 0.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 181,000 are held by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. Carderock Capital invested 3.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 0.01% or 144,831 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania holds 7,706 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One invested 2.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). St Germain D J stated it has 201,072 shares or 4.16% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple Earnings Preview: Time To Launch – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple can absorb tariff costs – top analyst – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Analyst Has an Opinion on Apple (AAPL): Ignore It – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple could miss H2 iPhone estimates – Loop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 3,030 shares to 83,347 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International I (NYSE:PM).

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 10,753 shares to 15,567 shares, valued at $921,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 15,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,094 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ally has 1.31% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 56,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Creative Planning holds 304,388 shares. First Foundation Advsrs has 41,400 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Mathes Co Inc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,425 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership has 5,310 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. M Kraus & Com accumulated 13,848 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 895,064 shares. Crossvault Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.33% or 20,976 shares. Nbt Bancorp N A New York holds 1.92% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 85,785 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 72,251 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Lc has 17,281 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Inc Ca invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Barclays Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.92M shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 112,245 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings.