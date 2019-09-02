As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Holderness Investments Company Has Lifted Position; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Mufg Americas Holdings Upped Position by $2.15 Million

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Five charts that show Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria; 07/05/2018 – Wall St marches higher fuelled by energy, Apple gains; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture–Update; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 30/04/2018 – DigiTimes: Apple to defer new MacBook Air production to 2H18

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 36,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 657,804 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.90M, up from 621,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 10,125 shares to 7,810 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,797 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

