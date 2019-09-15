As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Wedgewood Partners Lowered Its Stake by $21.28 Million; Kbc Group Nv Has Upped Its Cdw (CDW) Stake by $4.70 Million

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 35.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 42,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 162,262 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.01M, up from 119,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $111.71. About 957,505 shares traded or 22.25% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 107,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 537,700 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.42M, down from 645,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76M shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for iPhones, Bloomberg reports. via @cnbctech; 10/03/2018 – Apple patented a keyboard that can’t be defeated by crumbs. Via @verge:; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT IS ACQUIRING DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE; 28/03/2018 – Apple Teams Up with Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University to Bring Coding to Chicago Teachers; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 13/04/2018 – Apple could easily double its dividend and still just match other tech company payouts: Analyst; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS NEW FEATURES, MARKETS COMING TO HOMEPOD SPEAKER SOON; 01/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Rumors have even circulated that Apple is looking to buy parts or all of Condé Nast, a move that would further; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple is working on a crumb-resistant keyboard

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 251 are held by Johnson Financial Gru. 575,949 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 18,925 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc reported 0.05% stake. 72,702 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Com holds 0.17% or 3,625 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third State Bank has 0.09% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 128,335 shares. Schroder Inv Management Gp reported 39,395 shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha accumulated 50,460 shares. Charles Schwab Investment owns 837,329 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ativo Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 10,702 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab invested in 7,405 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Ellington Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.05% or 2,800 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc accumulated 462 shares.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 24,227 shares to 140,027 shares, valued at $10.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 16,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,578 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Ltd Liability Com reported 1.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rnc Capital Lc holds 50,546 shares. The Texas-based Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 1.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stellar Capital Management Limited owns 4,063 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Anderson Hoagland Com reported 2.31% stake. 12,870 are held by Diker Management Ltd Llc. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 244,904 shares. Papp L Roy Assoc holds 4.04% or 129,974 shares in its portfolio. Osterweis Capital Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,717 shares. Rdl Finance Inc reported 2.87% stake. Paradigm Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 6.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reik And Com Ltd Co owns 0.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,036 shares. 2,150 were accumulated by Salem Cap Mngmt. Alley Co Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Twin Tree Lp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).