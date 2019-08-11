As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Shikiar Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.43 Million; Roof Eidam & Maycock Lifted Stake in Pepsico (PEP)

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 228.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 13,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 20,003 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 6,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 100,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04M, down from 107,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 11/04/2018 – Spotify leads the music streaming market with 71 million paying users as of December, compared to Apple Music’s 36 million subscribers; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 27/03/2018 – Apple is expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 14/03/2018 – French 2017 deficit to be in 2.7-2.8 pct range – Le Maire; 08/03/2018 – Compliance with Apple’s 60-hour work week fell to 94 percent of suppliers from 98 percent in 2016

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Boston Common Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 83,406 were reported by Appleton Prns Ma. 210,444 are owned by Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc invested 1.66% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bluemountain Cap Management invested in 15,491 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Llc holds 0.31% or 54,247 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc owns 0.94% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 19,118 shares. 1,895 are owned by Lathrop. General Investors holds 160,000 shares. Trust Department Mb Bancshares N A holds 1.24% or 82,653 shares in its portfolio. Beach Inv Management Ltd Co holds 0.83% or 3,765 shares. Bowen Hanes & holds 0.29% or 54,246 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of The West, California-based fund reported 25,633 shares. Thompson Invest Mngmt owns 30,430 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 5,560 shares to 71,378 shares, valued at $7.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,834 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $238.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5,600 shares to 66,150 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 10,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Daiwa Group Incorporated has 0.43% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 261,486 shares. Aspen holds 6,690 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 562,812 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,908 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 2.11% or 17.08M shares. Utah Retirement has invested 3.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roundview Ltd Llc has invested 3.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 68,663 were accumulated by Moreno Evelyn V. Ativo Cap Mngmt Lc owns 12,243 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Gam Ag owns 30,050 shares. Strategic Global Advsrs Lc reported 34,324 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Architects has invested 4.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bainco, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 143,465 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 1.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).