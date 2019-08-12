As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Shikiar Asset Management Decreased Its Holding; Letko Brosseau & Associates Cut Cenovus Energy (CVE) Holding by $334,744

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 0.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 41,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 41.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.27M, down from 41.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.46. About 903,909 shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ACTIVELY NEGOTIATING WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO MOVE OIL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MORE CONSERVATIVE ON HEDGING PROGRAMS; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS SEES 1Q AFFECTED BY PLANNED MAINTENACE AT 2 REFINERIES; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.74; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS FIRST QUARTER WAS `CHALLENGING’; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS RAMPED OIL SANDS PRODUCTION BACK UP IN LATE MARCH; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS LOOKING TO SUBLEASE EXTRA OFFICE SPACE; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “HAS BEEN OPERATING ITS OIL SANDS FACILITIES AT REDUCED PRODUCTION RATES”; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SEEKING PARTNER TO FUND C$1.3 BLN ($993 MLN) COST OF PIPELINES AND INFRASTRUCTURE AT NARROWS LAKE PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS HIRED CREDIT SUISSE, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS TO ADVISE IT ON NARROWS LAKE PROCESS

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 100,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04 million, down from 107,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $201.66. About 10.06M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 03/04/2018 – Apple poaches top AI executive from Google; 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015; 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INCLUDED IN NORTH CAROLINA’S SUCCESSFUL BID FOR DRONE PILOT TESTING PROGRAM – STATE SPOKESMAN; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 05/03/2018 – Apple Said to Eye High-End Headphone Market (Video)

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $183.40M for 14.10 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

