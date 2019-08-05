As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Jnba Financial Advisors Increased Its Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Wealth Architects Cut Its Holding by $309,114

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 27.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 2,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,773 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 7,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Todd Spangler: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 04/05/2018 – “On a personal level, I’ve always greatly admired Warren and have always been grateful for his insight and advice,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said; 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify; 23/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads and software for the education market at an event in Chicago next week; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1); 10/05/2018 – Apple said it would not be going ahead with the project as its planning application had been faced with delays; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: A PART MAY FAIL IN SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,714 shares to 75,399 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 12,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier owns 700,808 shares for 2.53% of their portfolio. Moreover, Redwood Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First City Cap reported 2.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Ohio-based Torch Wealth Llc has invested 1.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hawaii-based C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marvin & Palmer Associate has invested 5.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Washington Tru Comml Bank invested in 173,604 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A holds 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 124,928 shares. First Bancshares & Tru Company Of Newtown stated it has 2.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Foster Dykema Cabot And Com Incorporated Ma holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 133,484 shares. California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 8.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough And Company has invested 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gruss And, Florida-based fund reported 70,500 shares. Staley Capital Advisers has invested 5.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64 million and $465.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 5,601 shares to 21,618 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 28,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,533 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).