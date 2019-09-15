As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder F&V Capital Management Trimmed Stake; Greenhaven Associates Lifted Its Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) Holding by $7.04 Million

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 1,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 5,091 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 6,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/03/2018 – Apple: BlueFin Slashes iPhone Estimates for 2018; ‘Challenging’ Environment — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL; 30/05/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.4 this week which includes a new Messages in iCloud feature; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s software and services segment has been a particular growth point in recent years; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad will start at $299 for schools. (So, the same $329 for everyone else?) It’s available to order today, and will start shipping and arriving this week. #AppleEDUchat; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23 million, up from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 2.62 million shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 20/05/2018 – NewsBTC: Goldman Sachs President to Become CEO by End of Year, More Crypto Involvement Expected; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Mike Novogratz hires Goldman Sachs VP Richard Kim as COO of Galaxy Digital – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – HARVEY SCHWARTZ, THE FIRM’S PRESIDENT AND CO-CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 21/03/2018 – For the First Time, Goldman’s Not Among the Top Commodity Banks; 20/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.2% In Mar 17 Wk; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Operating Expenses $6.62 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, PSP Lead $250 Million Funding Round for Tradeshift; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein decries `bitter and negative’ US politics; 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2019: DOCU, DOMO, CRWD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Valuation Analysis Of Apple Card – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPYV, AAPL, BAC, UNH – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Factory Mutual Ins, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0.43% or 892,197 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Limited, a Tennessee-based fund reported 55,757 shares. 36,070 were reported by First Long Island Invsts Ltd. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability owns 17,248 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Dodge & Cox invested in 0% or 11,080 shares. Sol Mngmt invested in 1.84% or 34,281 shares. Bokf Na owns 1.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 400,398 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 1.31M shares. Portland Ltd invested 1.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). North Carolina-based Cardinal Cap has invested 2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burke & Herbert Bancorporation & Tru has invested 3.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). North Star Invest, Illinois-based fund reported 100,959 shares. Capital Mngmt Va has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marsico Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 2.54% stake.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Gaithersburg biotech files to go public with $150M offering – Baltimore Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pultegroup (Phm) (NYSE:PHM) by 1.31M shares to 5.53 million shares, valued at $174.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tri Pointe Group Inc. (Tph) (NYSE:TPH) by 43,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.80M shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).