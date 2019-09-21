As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Excalibur Management Lowered Stake; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined While Utah Retirement Systems Has Decreased Stake by $930,258

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 17,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 839,663 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.96 million, down from 856,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 1,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,229 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81M, down from 21,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 23/05/2018 – APPLE OFFERING $50 CREDIT FOR OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY; 10/05/2018 – Irish Times Business: BREAKING: Apple scraps plan for €850 million data centre in Athenry; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Holland On Apple Earnings, Buybacks

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beacon Fincl Gru invested in 143,622 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Cibc Asset owns 709,438 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Proffitt Goodson Inc invested in 0.43% or 32,046 shares. Eagle Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 332,802 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Financial Bank & reported 302,301 shares. Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Cadence Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Investec Asset Ltd holds 0.1% or 494,758 shares. Insight 2811 Incorporated holds 0.7% or 17,232 shares. Hudock Capital Limited Liability Company has 55,153 shares. Advsrs Asset Management owns 768,679 shares. Marco Llc holds 3.41% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 349,575 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.93% or 3.77 million shares. Cleararc holds 63,838 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security Inc owns 47,771 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6,328 shares to 84,067 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

