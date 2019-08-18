As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Coe Capital Management Lifted Stake; As Intersect Ent (Call) (XENT) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Pura Vida Investments Cut Its Holding by $44.12 Million

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 562.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 10,010 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 1,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook believes trade between the U.S. and China is beneficial to both countries; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 01/05/2018 – Apple could be winding down or stopping production of the iPhone X, based on earnings reports from linked companies; 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements; 19/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble on report Apple is producing its own screens; 10/03/2018 – Apple patented a keyboard that can’t be defeated by crumbs. Via @verge:

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (Call) (XENT) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc analyzed 189,335 shares as the company's stock declined 38.94% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 190,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $516.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 157,868 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 240 shares to 1,609 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 4,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,445 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 24,717 shares to 32,500 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 99,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc.