As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Alphamark Advisors Has Increased Stake; Cummins (CMI) Valuation Declined While Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Raised by $817,970 Its Position

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 522.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 20,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 24,149 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 3,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – India imposes 10 percent tax on import of key smartphone components; 24/04/2018 – The Tribune: ‘Apple Watch Series 3’ coming to Airtel, Jio stores; 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida; 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM; 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23); 20/04/2018 – Apple may replace the iPhone X, but if so, it’s likely because a new flagship model is coming not because consumers aren’t interested in the current phone; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 02/04/2018 – CNET: Apple’s Mac computers may use its own chips starting in 2020

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $153.73. About 970,230 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Vegan ETF Is Happening, But It May Not Look The Way You Expect – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s 8% Total Yield Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Analysts Are Chasing Apple Back Over $1 Trillion – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple, Goldman Sachs To Launch Credit Card In August – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us by 45,394 shares to 225 shares, valued at $16,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mylan Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:MYL) by 114,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271 shares, and cut its stake in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zweig holds 0.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 43,029 shares. Caprock has invested 1.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 47,871 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm accumulated 186,830 shares. Provise Lc accumulated 38,468 shares. 38,909 were reported by Edmp. Kornitzer Management Ks accumulated 198,907 shares. Shelton holds 1.84% or 88,727 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt Inc reported 577,240 shares. Aperio Gp Llc holds 2.82% or 3.44M shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Limited Liability Corporation Tn holds 0.2% or 7,505 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Hldg Inc holds 38,565 shares. Connable Office stated it has 30,871 shares. Washington-based Newfocus Financial Limited Liability Corporation has invested 7.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ww Asset Management reported 344,774 shares.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cummins Announces 15 Percent Increase To Dividend – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cummins Inc (Ex. Cummins Engine Inc) (CMI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins makes offer for VW’s large engines unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.