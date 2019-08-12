As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Fort Point Capital Partners Has Lifted Stake; As Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined, Holder Rwc Asset Management Llp Decreased by $14.71 Million Its Position

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 87.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 350,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 48,892 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 399,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 4.01M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER: LYRICA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY TRIAL; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 17/04/2018 – POSITIVE RESULTS WITH DIVITUM® FROM NEW PFIZER STUDY PRESENTED AT THE AACR CONGRESS; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1150.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 20,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,507 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $907.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $200.85. About 5.34M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 24/04/2018 – IRISH TAXPAYER WON’T BE ON HOOK FOR ANY APPLE LOSSES: FIN MIN; 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 31/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market:; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue topped $9 billion in the March quarter; 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Tim talking about all the software initiatives in Everyone Can Code; bringing this to all sorts of schools, including the City Colleges of Chicago. Using Swift to create next generation of “killer apps”; 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Inv Management invested in 0.14% or 8,890 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1.14% or 23,022 shares. Lumina Fund Limited invested 2.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Papp L Roy And Assocs owns 128,034 shares. State Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 11,627 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Ipg Investment Advsr stated it has 81,375 shares. Wealthquest reported 1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,000 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd has invested 2.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bennicas And Associates holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,623 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 23,245 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas owns 5.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.06 million shares. Cadinha Limited Company has invested 0.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironsides Asset Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 3,333 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Ltd has invested 1.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 25,888 shares to 38,134 shares, valued at $472,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 212,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,927 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 500,000 shares to 9.00M shares, valued at $10.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 454,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 773,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

