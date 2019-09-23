As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Dock Street Asset Management Cut Holding; Sterling Capital Management Upped Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake by $1.96 Million

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 21,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 167,750 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.20M, down from 189,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $218.77. About 8.21 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – Apple: Tablet market share rises in the first quarter — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 02/05/2018 – Apple rose 4.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed market expectations; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – AS PART OF CO’S COMMITMENT TO ELIMINATING PAY DISPARITIES FROM FIRST DAY AT APPLE, WILL STOP ASKING CANDIDATES ABOUT THEIR SALARY HISTORY; 23/04/2018 – EU: Will Probe Whether Rivals May Be Harmed if Apple Discontinued Referrals to Them From Shazam App; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 17/04/2018 – Setapp’s rave reviews â€” and different way of thinking about apps as a bundle â€” could be indicative of Apple’s future plans, as the iPhone company revamps its software and services sales to double by 2020; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 20,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.74 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 916,857 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Announces Robotic-Assisted Surgery Investor Update – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Note On Medtronic plc’s (NYSE:MDT) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic plcâ€™s (NYSE:MDT) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs Medtronic next-gen TAVR system – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,038 shares to 79,915 shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corp by 7,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,089 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 14,144 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 10.48 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Primecap Company Ca holds 6.43M shares. Fort Washington Inc Oh holds 144,198 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 64,071 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Company has 30,381 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 54,904 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 107,077 were reported by Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.46% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). The New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.52% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). D E Shaw & reported 5.33 million shares stake. Invest Serv owns 2,868 shares. Hikari has 76,700 shares. Pggm Invs stated it has 0.29% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Telos Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 71,439 shares.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $296.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) by 75,584 shares to 119,296 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Here Comes The Grinch – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s Focus On Services Continues To Pay Off – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple – Ugly Duckling – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s Tariff Impact Drastically Overstated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.