As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Davis-Rea LTD Has Decreased Holding by $2.66 Million; Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding Raised by Scopus Asset Management Lp

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 294.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 589,368 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.66 million, up from 149,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03M shares traded or 75.13% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,559 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 27,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Apple to buy up to 270 million smartphone panels this year, industry sources say; 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: First bit of software news: Apple’s releasing new versions of its iWork apps w/ support for Apple Pencil #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 04/04/2018 – Apple’s reliance on Chinese suppliers reaches a new high; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report; 06/03/2018 – lnfinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the lnfinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple cuts orders for HomePod amid poor sales- Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video); 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Prtn Ltd reported 1.42% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Scotia Capital invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Chase Inv Counsel Corp reported 1.63% stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tru Com Of Oklahoma reported 0% stake. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Washington Trust invested 0.81% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has 11,778 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 158,592 shares. Cadence Lc holds 8,142 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cincinnati Insur, a Ohio-based fund reported 245,000 shares. Glenview Bank & Trust Trust Dept owns 12,759 shares. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 52,983 were reported by Westpac Banking Corporation.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 80,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Capital Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 615,589 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 8,232 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.01% or 7,706 shares in its portfolio. Pioneer Trust Bancorp N A Or holds 56,158 shares or 4.59% of its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 1.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Thompson Inc has 0.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,385 shares. 31,894 are held by Capital Planning Advisors Ltd. Gladius Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Minneapolis Mngmt Group Limited Liability accumulated 5,809 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Tiemann Invest Limited Liability Company reported 28,249 shares. Security Retail Bank Of So Dak holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,273 shares. Connable Office holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,871 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.38% or 793,794 shares. Bath Savings Tru Co stated it has 111,908 shares or 4.48% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).