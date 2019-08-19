As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, David R Rahn & Associates Has Boosted Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Trust Investment Advisors Lowered by $447,741 Its Position

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 2,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,482 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 13,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $211.53. About 7.56M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned; 16/04/2018 – UK data finds Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair among companies with the biggest gender pay gaps; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward. Consumers could see a good deal of benefits, according to @robotodd; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: SERVICES, STORES, ICLOUD USERS UNABLE TO SIGN IN; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Investment Advisors sold 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,786 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, down from 26,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Investment Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $211.53. About 7.56M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, the report said the Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 26/04/2018 – Apple is no longer among the top 4 smartphone brands in China; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on an iPhone with a curved screen and touchless gesture control; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 16/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Apple Valley boys basketball secures a return to state; 30/05/2018 – HealthXL Launches App to Connect the Industry Leaders that are Transforming Modern Health; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 18/04/2018 – Apple’s Battery Issues Reveal Deeper Problems: Fully Charged; 16/04/2018 – Before the release of the device, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities forecast in a note that a “blush gold”-colored iPhone X will face production problems

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 1.34% or 55,639 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 20,046 shares. 34,000 are owned by Mu. Verus stated it has 4,583 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 0.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,994 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank And Tru invested in 3.1% or 167,819 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter, a Virginia-based fund reported 47,036 shares. Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware invested in 40,396 shares. 14,719 are owned by Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Lc. Amarillo Bancorp has 1.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,275 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Financial Bank Of America De invested in 41.99M shares. Ally Fin, a Michigan-based fund reported 62,000 shares. Bailard reported 2.08% stake. Vantage Inv Partners Limited Liability Com has 447,021 shares.

