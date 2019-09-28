As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Convergence Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Holding; Sonic Automotive (SAH) Holding Raised by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 44,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% . The institutional investor held 131,900 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, up from 87,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Sonic Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $30.74. About 287,606 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 03/05/2018 – Leslie Doggett Buys Lone Star Ford; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 24/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 23 Days; 03/05/2018 – CORRECTED-LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018 (CORRECTS; 15/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 20/03/2018 – Sonic Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 26C

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 4,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 42,751 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.46 million, down from 47,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad will start at $299 for schools. (So, the same $329 for everyone else?) It’s available to order today, and will start shipping and arriving this week. #AppleEDUchat; 10/05/2018 – Apple said it would not be going ahead with the project as its planning application had been faced with delays; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy; 01/05/2018 – Apple Raises Dividend to 73c; 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio); 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 08/03/2018 – Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose tweeted that Apple CEO Tim Cook is ” the Donald Trump of the music industry.”

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $413.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 5,131 shares to 11,664 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Noesis Capital Mangement has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paragon Ltd invested in 0.96% or 8,538 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 3.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,308 shares. Td Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 5,089 shares stake. Fragasso Group holds 22,142 shares. Rdl has 2.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,950 shares. Joel Isaacson And Com Limited Company reported 2.74% stake. Paragon Limited Liability Corporation has 3,459 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Harvey Cap Mgmt reported 40,725 shares. 47,972 were reported by Broderick Brian C. Roundview Cap Lc reported 2.97% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Van Strum & Towne stated it has 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Merian (Uk) has invested 2.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Benjamin F Edwards And invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 396,655 are owned by Whittier Trust.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 415,700 shares to 995,900 shares, valued at $13.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 82,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,063 shares, and cut its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV).