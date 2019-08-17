As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Coe Capital Management Lifted Holding; Visa (V) Shareholder Telemus Capital Decreased Stake by $1.17 Million as Stock Rose

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 562.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 10,010 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 1,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general; 20/04/2018 – Apple may replace the iPhone X, but if so, it’s likely because a new flagship model is coming not because consumers aren’t interested in the current phone; 28/05/2018 – IPhone Screen Makers Fall on Report of Apple OLED Shift in 2019; 27/04/2018 – Cramer: Apple has the most to lose from a trade war; 27/03/2018 – Apple is expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 17/04/2018 – The new Apple AirPower wireless charger, which is rumored to launch in 2018, could also impact the future of the iPhone’s design; 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 7,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 55,453 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66M, down from 62,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Invt Corp by 121,326 shares to 571,756 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 70,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 240 shares to 1,609 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,993 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).