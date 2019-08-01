As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Beech Hill Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $3.32 Million; As Borgwarner Com (BWA) Share Value Declined, Montag A & Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding by $695,400

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 32.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 17,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 37,183 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, down from 54,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $208.44. About 47.12M shares traded or 74.50% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory; 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 16/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Is Said to Plan Meetings With Apple, Google; 30/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Singtel to offer Apple Music without mobile data constraints; 11/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Apple Owes VirnetX $503M Over Patents: VirnetX has won another courtroom victory over Apple, this time; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault regrets selling his Apple shares too early; 16/03/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS MARCH 27 EVENT IN CHICAGO ON EDUCATION

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 47,123 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 65,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 1.50M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.61 million for 10.56 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BorgWarner Inc (BWA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of BorgWarner Soared in June – The Motley Fool” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru stated it has 1,634 shares. Moreover, Harris Assoc LP has 0.46% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cibc Inc holds 0% or 23,590 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.31% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Bluestein R H & has 6,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 50,798 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Logan Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.13% or 54,505 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 9,672 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 100,625 shares. 24,248 are held by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.04% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0.07% or 43,469 shares in its portfolio.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 11,626 shares to 129,489 shares, valued at $15.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 92,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Q3 2019 Earnings Preview: iPhone & China Sales – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: 9% Yield Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big Tech partners with healthcare giants – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,275 shares to 113,700 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.