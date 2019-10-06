As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Aspiriant Has Decreased Its Stake; As Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Tieton Capital Management Trimmed Position by $1.86 Million

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 232,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 274,555 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, down from 507,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.66. About 657,322 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX)

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 5,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 104,183 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.62 million, down from 109,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 34.76 million shares traded or 27.10% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Accountability 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at record high as Buffett doubles down on praise for the company; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 05/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple could release new high-end headphones this year; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 01/05/2018 – “With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” the firm’s analyst writes; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter; 15/03/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple, Shazam deal by April 23

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 50,673 shares to 578,762 shares, valued at $50.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 68,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 862,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $26.58 million for 10.64 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $114.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 7,460 shares to 140,491 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 12,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI).