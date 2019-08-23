As Apple (Aapl) (AAPL) Shares Rose, Holder Augustine Asset Management Trimmed Position; Chemed (CHE) Stock Value Rose While Martingale Asset Management LP Increased Holding

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Chemed Corp (CHE) by 175.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 40,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The institutional investor held 62,905 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.14 million, up from 22,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Chemed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $433.47. About 110,788 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Aapl) (AAPL) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 3,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 60,580 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51M, down from 64,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Aapl) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 19.72 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Russia reportedly asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores; 28/03/2018 – The new iPad supports the Apple Pencil and updated Pages, Numbers and Keynote apps; 31/05/2018 – Leisure Pass Group Offers a Bigger Bite of The Big Apple; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-lnspired Fun Wine Drink; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 12/04/2018 – APPLE TO TAKE COMPONENTS FOR NEXT IPHONE EARLIER: COMM. TIMES; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple cuts orders for HomePod amid poor sales- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process; 10/05/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS DECISION TO PULL OUT OF IRISH DATA CENTER PLAN; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,969 shares to 58,148 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc (Tpr) by 17,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (Celg) (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 25,145 shares to 126,166 shares, valued at $11.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Tr (NYSE:PLD) by 21,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 519,296 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).