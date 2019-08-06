As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Valuation Rose, Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Lowered by $560,000 Its Position; Trigran Investments Lowered Its Stake in Purecycle (PCYO) by $413,505 as Valuation Rose

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.40B market cap company. The stock increased 5.82% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 1.97M shares traded or 43.92% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 29/03/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA HUNTG.OL – APOLLO ASSET AND FOUNDING SHAREHOLDERS OF DWELLOP AS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT ON AND CHANGE OF SHARE OWNERSHIP IN COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apollo seeks to raise more than $4 billion for third natural resources fund; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 20/04/2018 – Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 26/03/2018 – APOLLO TOURISM & LEISURE LTD ATL.AX – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE EARNINGS ACCRETIVE IN FY19, FIRST FULL FINANCIAL YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 13/04/2018 – FCA probes FirstGroup share price rise ahead of Apollo bid

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 45,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36M, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 34,628 shares traded or 47.72% up from the average. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) by 86,873 shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $35.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 56,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE).

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62 billion and $106.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 6.50 million shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Capital Mgmt Inc Ri holds 7,700 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Gru One Trading LP holds 762 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.21% or 342,695 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Endeavour Cap Advisors Incorporated reported 0.26% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 0.04% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Oppenheimer & Company Incorporated holds 0.07% or 88,997 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp invested in 8,128 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 10,097 shares. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.91% or 4.17M shares. Hillman, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 944,701 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division invested in 22,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

