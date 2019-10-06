As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stock Value Rose, Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.52 Million; C V S Caremark (CVS) Valuation Declined While Cortland Associates Decreased Its Stake

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 74,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 251,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.61 million, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 2.81 million shares traded or 7.89% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 01/05/2018 – APOLLO’S HARRIS: HARD TO SEE PEAK OIL IN NEXT 20 YEARS; 30/04/2018 – APOLLO’S JIM ZELTER SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – ENVIROMISSION LTD – SIGNED MOU WITH APOLLO DEVELOPMENT FOR ASSIGNMENT OF LICENSE TO EXCLUSIVE SOLAR TOWER DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS FOR TEXAS; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q TOTAL COSTS 37.4B RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 26/03/2018 – Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares April 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO’S BLACK SEE HIGH-PRICE, LOW RATE ENVIRONMENT FOR NOW; 13/04/2018 – Saint Louis Science Center Opens Special Exhibition, Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in C V S Caremark Corp (CVS) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 10,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 487,512 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.57M, down from 498,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in C V S Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.70M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $234.00 million for 15.66 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Co accumulated 130,819 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) or 1,335 shares. Putnam Investments reported 429,653 shares stake. Hillman Co invested 15.34% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Concourse Management Limited holds 191,753 shares or 6.34% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Lc invested 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs Llc holds 0.32% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) or 88,975 shares. Registered Investment Advisor owns 0.22% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 11,400 shares. Massachusetts Finance Com Ma invested in 0.05% or 3.93 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 7,450 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 1,700 shares. 588,058 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Select Equity Group Inc Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 15,099 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.31B for 8.79 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.16% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 27,157 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 2,400 were reported by Tompkins Financial. Farallon Capital Limited invested in 0.37% or 822,500 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt owns 3,836 shares. 15,389 were reported by Benin Corporation. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0% or 6,724 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nuwave Management Ltd has invested 0.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 46,902 were accumulated by Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corp. Profund Advisors Llc reported 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). American Assets Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.3% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Yorktown Mngmt And holds 37,600 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 354,636 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White accumulated 72,189 shares or 1.22% of the stock.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $632.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 169,886 shares to 804,997 shares, valued at $42.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.