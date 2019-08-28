As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stock Rose, Holder Lonestar Capital Management Lowered Its Position; Caymus Capital Partners LP Boosted Its Stake in Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) by $1.68 Million

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 841,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 4.34M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90 million, up from 3.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $771.20M market cap company. The stock increased 4.03% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $1.935. About 2.25M shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Oil and Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOG); 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer And Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, EXEC OFFICER TEAM; MICHAEL REGER NAMED; 19/03/2018 NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM THIS OFFERING TO CONTINUE TO PURSUE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES, TO FUND ITS DRILLING PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas: Under Governance Pact, TRT May Nominate Three Directors if They Own 20% Stake; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – MICHAEL REGER HAS BEEN NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.6 MLN VS $65.8 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Chad Allen Accounting Chie; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.05; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.61. About 170,940 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 25/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust; 11/04/2018 – Greyhound owner FirstGroup rejects bid from Apollo; 06/04/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID AMONG POSSIBLE ASPEN BIDDERS: INSURANCE INSIDER; 12/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT’S PFD ISSUA; 23/04/2018 – ENVIROMISSION LTD – SIGNED MOU WITH APOLLO DEVELOPMENT FOR ASSIGNMENT OF LICENSE TO EXCLUSIVE SOLAR TOWER DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS FOR TEXAS; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL DECLARES QTR 38C/CLASS A SHR VS 47C EST; 11/04/2018 – Britain’s FirstGroup rejects Apollo takeover approach; 01/05/2018 – FLATT, APOLLO’S LEON BLACK DISCUSS PRIVATE EQUITY STRATEGIES; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC FGP.L – ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN MADE BY FIRSTGROUP WITHOUT AGREEMENT OR APPROVAL OF APOLLO; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Highlander, Evans Food, Wind Point, Mill Rock, TA, Apax – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 05, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Thoma Bravo, Quorum, Ogsys, GTCR, Safelite, CenterOak, BlackRock – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Apollo to Offer Senior Notes NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: VMware, Hasbro, Pivotal, Carbon Black, TSG, Arsenal, Summit – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Sterling, Plateau, BC Partners, Presidio, Actis, Equistone – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Management Ltd has 0.06% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Moody Comml Bank Division reported 22,500 shares. Grandeur Peak Global has 76,375 shares. Cheyne Capital (Uk) Llp accumulated 87,418 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 7,001 shares. Covey Advsr owns 50,336 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 762 shares or 0% of the stock. Nordea Inv Ab invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 180,434 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning has 13,447 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 15,031 shares. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 92,303 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt accumulated 302,897 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).