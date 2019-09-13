As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Hmi Capital Has Lowered Its Stake; Great Point Partners Lowered Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Holding by $11.16 Billion

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 363,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.00 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205.83M, down from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 3.28M shares traded or 54.80% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $166.9 MLN VS $682.1 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Apollo Global: QDOBA Names Susan Daggett as Chief Fincl Office; 26/04/2018 – Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares May 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP – APOLLO MUST, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON 9 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE OFFER FOR CO OR ANNOUNCE IT DOES NOT INTEND TO; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q NET INCOME 596.4M RUPEES, EST. 686.0M; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 30c; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 02/05/2018 – CNBC: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 12/03/2018 – Funds Affiliated with Apollo Global Management and Realty Partners Establish Partnership to Pursue Real Estate Investment Opportunities in Italy

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) by 77.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 1.85 million shares as the company’s stock declined 53.29% . The hedge fund held 547,712 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 billion, down from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 226,791 shares traded. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has declined 66.02% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FPRX News: 13/03/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC FPRX.O SAYS CFO MARC BELSKY RESIGNED; 03/04/2018 – Personal Genome Diagnostics Announces Collaboration to Develop Plasma-Based Companion Diagnostic for Five Prime Therapeutics’ T; 08/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Expects 2018 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Be Less Than $135 M; 30/05/2018 – FIVE PRIME SAYS FINL TERMS OF PACT NOT DISCLOSED; 10/04/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS – TO CLOSE BLADDER CANCER COHORT OF PHASE 1 TRIAL EVALUATING BEMARITUZUMAB TREATING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS OVEREXPRESS FGFR2B PROTEIN; 03/04/2018 – PERSONAL GENOME IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH FIVE PRIME; 13/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics: Belsky to Pursue Another Opportunity; 30/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Didn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Agreement With Roche; 30/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Roche to Develop Companion Diagnostics for Targeted Immuno-Oncology; 13/03/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS CFO BELSKY RESIGNS EFFECTIVE APRIL 6

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.66M for 16.91 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Rbf Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 5,878 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 7,450 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prns owns 24,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Markel Corp holds 1.01 million shares. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0% stake. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 10,269 shares. Oppenheimer & Commerce reported 111,939 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 293,274 shares. Stelac Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.29% stake. Rothschild Il reported 80,577 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Management Gp invested in 42 shares or 0% of the stock.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $900.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) by 997,600 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $14.85 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ascendis Pharma As by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zymeworks Inc..

Analysts await Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.96 earnings per share, up 29.93% or $0.41 from last year’s $-1.37 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold FPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 27.85 million shares or 8.86% less from 30.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Inc Pa holds 320 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Walleye Trading Limited holds 52,002 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) for 258,317 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 14,076 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 45,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 35,452 shares stake. California-based Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Glenmede Trust Com Na owns 240 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Platinum Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). 52,533 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 32,362 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated owns 183,933 shares.

