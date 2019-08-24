As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stock Price Rose, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Boosted Stake; As Baxter Intl (BAX) Stock Value Rose, State Treasurer State Of Michigan Trimmed Its Holding by $356,400

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 328.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 123,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 161,437 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 37,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 2.06 million shares traded or 29.47% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q NET INCOME 596.4M RUPEES, EST. 686.0M; 02/05/2018 – CNBC: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC FGP.L – ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN MADE BY FIRSTGROUP WITHOUT AGREEMENT OR APPROVAL OF APOLLO; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC APPROACHES XEROX CORP TO EXPRESS INTEREST IN ACQUISITION; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC FGP.L – RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY AND HIGHLY CONDITIONAL INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM APOLLO MANAGEMENT IX L.P; 22/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 2.50 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 2.28 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP: APOLLO PROPOSES HENRIK CHRISTENSEN FOR CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – REG-Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Annual Financial Report

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 137,322 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, down from 141,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.74M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 14/05/2018 – Tim Baxter Named Chief Executive Officer of Delta Galil Premium Brands; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87M for 25.31 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 190,750 shares to 303,556 shares, valued at $34.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA clears Baxter’s next-gen device for renal replacement therapy and plasma exchange – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baxter up 2% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baxter’s PrisMax OK’d in Canada – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Baxter to commercialize metabolic monitoring device – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Company Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Sterling Capital Ltd Liability invested in 3,157 shares or 0% of the stock. Pure Financial Advsr holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 7,613 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) reported 7,194 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 3,604 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Axa has invested 0.08% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Moreover, Brighton Jones Lc has 0.03% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 2,813 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.21% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 4,778 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited invested 0.17% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Vestor Capital Limited Co owns 1,150 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Daiwa Sb reported 280 shares. The New York-based Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & has invested 0.07% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Acadian Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 185,612 shares. North Carolina-based Bancshares Of America De has invested 0.09% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Jnba Advsr owns 261 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 302,897 shares. Markel Corporation holds 990,500 shares. Select Equity Group LP reported 1.19 million shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Invesco Ltd holds 199,649 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd stated it has 3.58 million shares or 3.62% of all its holdings. Knott David M holds 3.63% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 322,708 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0% or 92,303 shares. Philadelphia Financial Mgmt Of San Francisco Lc reported 217,248 shares. Covey Cap Advisors Ltd Com reported 50,336 shares. Cap Investors stated it has 2.08M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Crestwood Advsr Gp Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 8,295 shares. Moreover, Colony Grp Lc has 0.02% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Chuck E. Cheese Abruptly Cancels a $1.4 Billion Deal to Go Public – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apollo Global Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Apollo Global Management, LLC Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hilton Grand Vacations pops on takeover story – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: A-Rod, NY Yankees, Audax, Pacific Equity, Warren Equity – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 16, 2019.