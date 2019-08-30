As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Share Value Rose, Holder Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Decreased Its Position; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Upped Its General Mills (GIS) Stake by $1.33 Million; Market Value Rose

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 541,863 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 02/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management has approached Xerox to express interest in a possible acquisition, sources said; 05/03/2018 U.S. DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS ASK KUSHNER COS, WHITE HOUSE FOR DOCUMENTS FOLLOWING REPORTED LOANS FROM CITIBANK, APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT -STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – APOLLO’S JIM ZELTER SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD APLH.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Apollo Global Management 1Q Loss $58.3M; 30/04/2018 – APOLLO WANTS BUSINESS TO SPAN SEMI-LIQUID CREDIT, MIDDLE MARKET; 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 120.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 54.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/03/2018 – Funds Affiliated with Apollo Global Management and Realty Partners Establish Partnership to Pursue Real Estate Investment Opportunities in Italy; 01/05/2018 – FLATT, APOLLO’S LEON BLACK DISCUSS PRIVATE EQUITY STRATEGIES

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 26,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 151,318 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, up from 125,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.86. About 1.53M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp by 103,980 shares to 208,473 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 151,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Corp America Airports Sa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 1.48 million are held by Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corp. 26,125 were reported by Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Umb Natl Bank N A Mo holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 37,610 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has 131,138 shares. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Wesbanco Retail Bank reported 0.41% stake. 568,344 are owned by Hightower Advisors Lc. Farmers Bankshares reported 7,118 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone Fin has 0.31% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cobblestone Capital Lc New York has invested 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot has invested 0.42% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Corporation has 7,375 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62B and $106.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 6.50M shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.