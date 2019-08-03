As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Lowered Stake by $560,000; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Boosted Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $4.16 Million

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 2.07 million shares traded or 52.26% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 25/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS POWER UNIT IS SAID TO GET KKR, APOLLO INTEREST; 04/05/2018 – Elekta: Apollo Hospitals Group chooses Elektas MOSAIQ for new proton center; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 23/05/2018 – APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 744 MLN RUPEES VS 706.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – NON-BINDING INDICATIVE OFFER FROM APOLLO ASSET LIMITED; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 12/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – FEW FUNDS AFFILIATED WITH CO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH REALTY PARTNERS TO SELECTIVELY INVEST IN ITALIAN REAL ESTATE MARKET; 27/03/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO CONSIDER IPO OF CLOUD-HOSTING FIRM RACKSPACE; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 1214.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 15,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 16,688 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, up from 1,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $274.82. About 1.65 million shares traded or 13.78% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 10,212 shares to 5,070 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 97,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,874 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partner Fund Management Lp invested in 1.7% or 281,436 shares. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Lc holds 0.66% or 8,448 shares. Bancorporation Of America De accumulated 0.29% or 6.76 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cim Inv Mangement holds 3,219 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Westfield Cap Commerce Limited Partnership reported 456,640 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Citadel Advisors Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 729,227 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,470 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 226 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership accumulated 830 shares or 0% of the stock. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp reported 956,557 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership holds 746 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Allstate Corp invested in 0.3% or 40,604 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp holds 1.43% or 46,617 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 54,050 shares. The Alabama-based Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Raymond James Serv Advisors Inc holds 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 12,853 shares. Select Equity Grp Lp owns 1.19M shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Moors Cabot Incorporated has 10,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 16,344 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Hollencrest invested in 0.06% or 15,031 shares. Md Sass Investors holds 52,900 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 762 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0.91% or 4.17M shares. Crestwood Group Inc Inc Lc has 0.02% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 8,295 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Llc accumulated 8,128 shares. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Liability has 33,500 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62 billion and $106.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 6.50M shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.