As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Share Price Rose, Hmi Capital Trimmed Its Position by $1.68 Million; Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Holder Petroleum & Resources Has Lowered Its Position

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 42,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 26,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 69,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.34. About 464,532 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.80M, down from 6.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 406,678 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 26/04/2018 – Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares May 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 08/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – TO USE NET PROCEEDS & CASH ON HAND TO REPAY OUTSTANDING TERM LOAN FACILITY UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Diamond Resorts IPO Expected to Raise More Than $500 Million; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on Amyloidosis; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTRLY ECONOMIC NET LOSS $0.30 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 744 MLN RUPEES VS 706.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND APOLLO ARE THE ONLY TWO REMAINING BIDDERS IN SALE OF SPAIN’S CIRSA; 06/03/2018 – APOLLO CO-FOUNDER JOSH HARRIS SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 30/05/2018 – NH Hotel Group Trades 1.2% Higher After Reports of Elliott, Apollo Interest in Stake

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Southern Co, CF Industries Holdings and National-Oilwell Varco – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eni makes 1T cf gas discovery in Nigeria – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank Of America Upgrades CF Industries On Strong Q2, Improving 2020 Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv LP stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Bbr Prtnrs Llc owns 20,000 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company reported 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Appleton Prtn Inc Ma owns 0.08% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 14,160 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Company, a Florida-based fund reported 168,309 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 0.04% or 3.30M shares. Maverick Cap has 163,340 shares. Scotia owns 11,568 shares. 14,599 are held by Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation has 11,558 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eminence Cap LP stated it has 2.43% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Hallmark Capital Mgmt stated it has 8,472 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 113,067 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp has invested 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04M and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.