As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Decreased Stake; Owens Corning New (OC) Position Maintained by Park Presidio Capital Llc

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 23,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.48 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 1.89 million shares traded or 28.96% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board; 19/04/2018 – Owens Joins Hillman Board; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – EXPECTS AN ENVIRONMENT IN 2018 CONSISTENT WITH CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. HOUSING STARTS AND GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – DJ Owens Corning, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OC); 16/05/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: BuzzFeed Battles Candace Owens Over Accusations Of Threats; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280494 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CAPITAL ADDITIONS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280919 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 2.01M shares traded or 21.41% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS A POTENTIAL NEW STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDER, CMA-CGM GROUP (“CMA-CGM”), HAS COMMITTED TO INVEST BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY CHF 380 MILLION AND CHF 450 MILLION; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC APPROACHES XEROX CORP TO EXPRESS INTEREST IN ACQUISITION; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL DECLARES QTR 38C/CLASS A SHR VS 47C EST; 26/03/2018 – Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares April 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust Prime RMBS; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 09/05/2018 – REG-Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Annual Financial Report; 16/04/2018 – West Corporation Closes Landmark Acquisition of Nasdaq’s Public Relations and Digital Media Businesses; 23/05/2018 – Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares June 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62B and $106.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 6.50 million shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.82 million for 15.38 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 1,000 shares stake. Barnett Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Endeavour Cap Advisors holds 51,861 shares. 1832 Asset LP accumulated 1.55M shares or 0.15% of the stock. First Republic Mgmt accumulated 302,897 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Partners Holdg Ag stated it has 522,937 shares. Tiger Legatus Cap Mgmt Lc holds 4.3% or 325,000 shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Limited has invested 0.3% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Ameriprise Finance Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 41,140 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Legal General Group Incorporated Plc accumulated 0.02% or 1.01M shares. Hillman Co holds 944,701 shares or 11.82% of its portfolio. 588,058 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr owns 12,853 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.58% or 12,751 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) or 455 shares. Legal General Group Public Lc has 310,122 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 9,939 were reported by United Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. At Bankshares holds 0.04% or 7,014 shares in its portfolio. Fairpointe Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 2.12% or 1.35 million shares. 90,335 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Robecosam Ag reported 2,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Lc invested in 11,385 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 1.62 million shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 100 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com invested 0.05% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). 94,498 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Moreover, Amalgamated Savings Bank has 0.02% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 20,824 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% or 140,627 shares in its portfolio.

