As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Market Valuation Rose, Hmi Capital Has Lowered Holding by $12.37 Million; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Decreased Its Prologis (PLD) Position by $2.14 Million

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.75M, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $86.19. About 1.43 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 363,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.00M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205.83M, down from 6.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 2.47 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apollo seeks to raise more than $4 billion for third natural resources fund; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO’S BLACK SEE HIGH-PRICE, LOW RATE ENVIRONMENT FOR NOW; 04/04/2018 – Apollo Credit Manager Tolga Uzuner Is Said to Be Leaving Firm; 26/04/2018 – Hunter Group ASA: Hunter Group ASA Enters into definitive VLCC contract transfer agreements with Apollo Asset Ltd; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q REV. 39.8B RUPEES; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO’S LEON BLACK ENDS COMMENTS AT PARTNERCONNECT EAST; 06/03/2018 – APOLLO CO-FOUNDER JOSH HARRIS SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 12/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT’S PFD ISSUA; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Timeshare operator ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 11/04/2018 – IPT: APOLLO SERIES 2018-1 TRUST RMBS ISSUE

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $234.00M for 15.66 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). 45,001 are held by Sg Americas Llc. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.07% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Timessquare holds 3.83M shares. Stelac Advisory Limited Liability has 10,993 shares. Raymond James Finance Service owns 12,894 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiger Global Mngmt Ltd Co invested 6.99% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 11,484 shares. 42 are held by Spectrum Mngmt Gp. Advisory Service Ltd Liability Company has 8,128 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company reported 20,832 shares stake. Veritable Lp holds 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) or 10,097 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 500 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 38,140 shares or 0.27% of the stock. First Republic Mgmt accumulated 301,903 shares.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “West Corporation Announces Rebrand to Intrado NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apollo Global Management, LLC Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apollo Global Management, LLC PFD SERIES A declares $0.3984 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “West Corporation Acquires Notified NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “West Corporation Divests Remaining Legacy Call Center Operations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $578.30 million for 23.17 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Prologis to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results October 15 – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis +2.9% after forecast boost – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prologis For Logistics – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “REITs: The 4 Investment Rules You Should Know – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis scoops up IPT for about $4B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 311,047 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $53.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 30,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 797,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Properties Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signature Invest Advisors Limited Company reported 329,332 shares. Interocean Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Garland Mgmt stated it has 64,795 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 29,376 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,139 shares. Howe & Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 16,665 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 70,503 shares. Grassi Inv Mgmt holds 207,821 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bp Public Ltd Com has 0.2% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 67,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.29% or 9.45M shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.1% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Asset Mgmt One Communication holds 2.09M shares. Gamco Inc Et Al reported 15,000 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt owns 162 shares for 0% of their portfolio.