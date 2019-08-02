As Apollo Global Management (APO) Stock Rose, Pzena Investment Management Has Cut Its Position; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Price Rose, Hemenway Trust Company Has Lowered Its Position

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Management (APO) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 50,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 251,642 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11 million, down from 302,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Management for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.27. About 1.53 million shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q REV. 39.8B RUPEES, EST. 40.30B; 20/04/2018 – Apollo Plans to Take Diamond Resorts Public; 02/04/2018 – A&D Takes Weighing Precision to New Heights with Apollo; 09/05/2018 – REG-Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Annual Financial Report; 01/05/2018 – FLATT, APOLLO’S LEON BLACK DISCUSS PRIVATE EQUITY STRATEGIES; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apollo’s Joe Azelby is leaving one year after joining firm- Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – APOLLO’S FRESH MARKET SELLS $125 MILLION BOND TO REFINANCE DEBT; 08/05/2018 – U.S. private equity fund Apollo walks away from First Group offer; 23/04/2018 – ENVIROMISSION LTD – SIGNED MOU WITH APOLLO DEVELOPMENT FOR ASSIGNMENT OF LICENSE TO EXCLUSIVE SOLAR TOWER DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS FOR TEXAS; 11/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 5,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 125,973 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, down from 131,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $164.98. About 1.99M shares traded or 5.86% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Service holds 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 12,853 shares. Hillhouse Capital Management has 161,437 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 130,819 were accumulated by Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability. Texas-based American Natl Registered Inv Advisor has invested 0.18% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Tiger Legatus Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4.3% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Select Equity Gru Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 1.19M shares. Hollencrest Capital Management has invested 0.06% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3.58 million shares or 3.62% of the stock. Pzena Mgmt Llc owns 251,642 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Thornburg Inv Management invested in 0.17% or 631,004 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 1,700 shares. 6,605 are owned by Stelac Advisory Services Lc. Raymond James & Associate, Florida-based fund reported 64,483 shares. 354 are owned by Nordea. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.55 million shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 288,007 shares to 717,245 shares, valued at $118.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 71,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.93% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Thompson Rubinstein Invest Management Or, a Oregon-based fund reported 36,329 shares. East Coast Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.6% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Midwest Bankshares Division stated it has 7,420 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 444,418 shares. Icon Advisers Communication holds 0.12% or 7,500 shares. Laffer holds 23,230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cordasco Financial Net has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Company holds 3.07M shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation stated it has 119,329 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company invested in 370 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pershing Square Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 4.03 million shares. Dakota Wealth Management stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 4,651 shares.

