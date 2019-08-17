As Apollo Global Management (APO) Market Valuation Rose, Partners Group Holding Ag Upped Its Stake by $6.39 Million; Meredith (MDP) Holder Select Equity Group LP Lowered Position as Market Valuation Declined

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 87.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 914,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 127,218 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 billion, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 398,326 shares traded or 7.91% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sees 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $153M-$158M; 20/04/2018 – Meredith-Springfield Associates, Inc., is First North American Blow Molder to Acquire Latest ISBM Technology from Japan’s Aoki; 16/04/2018 – Meredith Corporation And Magenta Launch Fortune Italy; 10/05/2018 – MEREDITH NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLETE 10-Q, CITES TIME PURCHASE; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Swings to Loss After Time Deal — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – Folio: Once a Side Gig, Licensing Has Become a Crucial Revenue Source for PublishersExecs from Meredith Corp., Penske Media, an; 07/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Morning Notes: Bennett, Meredith, Giants, Pats; 15/05/2018 – PATRICK MCCREERY ELECTED PRESIDENT OF MEREDITH LOCAL MEDIA GROUP; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – EXPECTS TO IMPROVE ADVERTISING AND CIRCULATION PERFORMANCE OF TIME INC PROPERTIES

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77 million, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 1.62M shares traded or 12.38% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global reports first quarterly loss in two years; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC FGP.L – ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN MADE BY FIRSTGROUP WITHOUT AGREEMENT OR APPROVAL OF APOLLO; 23/05/2018 – APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 744 MLN RUPEES VS 706.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns Expected Ratings to APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust; 09/05/2018 – REG-Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Annual Financial Report; 23/05/2018 – Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares June 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.104 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS – KKR AND KAYNE, WITH HAYMAKER MANAGEMENT, APOLLO, AGREED TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TO A TAXABLE ENTITY; 25/05/2018 – APL APOLLO TUBES LTD APLA.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 14 RUPEES PER SHARE

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Apollo to Offer Senior Notes NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apollo Global Management, LLC PFD SERIES A declares $0.3984 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: BlackRock, ABG, Shaquille O’Neal, Leonard Green, Riverside, KKR, ParkerGale – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Apollo Global Management and Affiliates Continue to Grow Direct Origination Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Ltd Liability stated it has 5.87% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Cap Ww Investors invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp holds 39,108 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Thornburg Investment Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com holds 85,000 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 133,629 shares. Alkeon Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 559,196 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Ltd Delaware holds 442,731 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsr owns 1,335 shares. Philadelphia Mngmt Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 217,248 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson has 0.03% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 4.17M were reported by Timessquare Limited Liability Company. Capital Management Associates New York owns 9,500 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.21% or 342,695 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Part (NYSE:BIP) by 37,110 shares to 443,997 shares, valued at $18.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 24,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,118 shares, and cut its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE:NMFC).

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Meredith Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Meredith Corporation (MDP) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Better Homes & Gardens Launches First-Ever America’s Best Front Yard Contest – PRNewswire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Braves games cut as Dish Network, Sling drop Fox-branded RSNs – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Midwest Living’s 2019 Road Rally Hits the Road to Ohio – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rodgers Brothers has 0.55% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 35,121 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Prudential Public Llc accumulated 0.09% or 461,600 shares. Fiera Capital Corp stated it has 40,000 shares. 10,338 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Raymond James Financial Advsr owns 6,925 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny reported 5,901 shares. Ancora Advsrs accumulated 68,373 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 30,454 shares. Cambridge Investment holds 0.01% or 12,832 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 18,095 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fairpointe Cap Limited Liability accumulated 1.78M shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 27,145 shares.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68 billion and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 97,775 shares to 3.57 million shares, valued at $245.99 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.54 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).