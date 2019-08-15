As Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI) Shares Rose, Orinda Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake; Jbf Capital Has Lowered Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $3.97 Million; Stock Price Rose

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) by 75.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 90,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 264,212 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has declined 0.84% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Declares Dividend of 46c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finan, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARI); 30/04/2018 – Apollo Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for May. 7-8; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q EPS 38c; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 43C, EST. 45C

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 93.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 20,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 22,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $194.78. About 560,865 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – BAWAG GROUP AG BAWG.Vl : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 56 EUROS FROM 55 EUROS; 30/05/2018 – Wyndham Destinations And Wyndham Hotels & Resorts To Speak At The Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant And Leisure Confere; 09/03/2018 – Kevin G. Nealer: Cohn’s departure spells trouble for trade; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs starts to transfer some senior bankers to Frankfurt due to Brexit; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – REVA REPORTS RECAPITALIZATION; FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 23/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 26/03/2018 – Germany’s largest bank has approached Richard Gnodde, a senior executive of Goldman Sachs, to take on Cryan’s role less than two years into his tenure, the newspaper said; 05/03/2018 – Goldman’s Moe Says Tariffs Won’t Have Meaningful Impact on China (Video); 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein Is Preparing to Exit Firm as Soon as Year’s End

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 8.79 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 776,993 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Canandaigua Comml Bank Tru invested in 12,322 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 363,171 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0% or 24 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors holds 0.3% or 12,775 shares. Pzena Inv Management Ltd Liability owns 1.13 million shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Paloma Partners stated it has 12,675 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Snow Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 27,695 shares stake. The New York-based Paradigm Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pinnacle Ptnrs Inc reported 6,638 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York has invested 0.12% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Nuwave Mgmt Ltd holds 0.38% or 1,703 shares in its portfolio. Kenmare Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.91% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Bank stocks sink as yield curve inverts, with Bank of America, Citigroup and Regions leading the losers – MarketWatch” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Card May Bring New Customers, But Analyst Says Effect On Goldman Sachs Will Be Minimal – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 30,109 shares to 310,000 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 36,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold ARI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 84.72 million shares or 1.91% less from 86.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 372,330 shares. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) for 43,546 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 307,109 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Co holds 0% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) or 16,661 shares. Camarda Advisors Lc reported 210 shares stake. Roosevelt Investment Group holds 0.09% or 41,690 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Llc owns 116,723 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.02% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 13,659 shares. Cambridge Invest holds 0.01% or 68,307 shares in its portfolio. 935 were reported by Fmr Ltd. Ameritas Incorporated reported 10,292 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 0% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Colony Group Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,914 shares.

More notable recent Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “NYSE Dumps Bots for Humans to Make ETF Trading Smoother – Bloomberg” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Reasons This REIT Looks Good Only At A Glance – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2017. More interesting news about Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “8% Bargain For Your IRA Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 23, 2018.