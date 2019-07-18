As Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI) Share Price Rose, Orinda Asset Management Raised Position by $1.63 Million; Merck & Co. (MRK) Holder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Lowered Position by $6.91 Million

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) by 75.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 90,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 224,721 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has risen 2.25% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 14/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 30/04/2018 – Apollo Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for May. 7-8; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 13/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE – INTENDS TO USE ALL/PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY/ORIGINATE CO’S TARGET ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $16.31; 14/03/2018 – ARI 13.5M SHARE OFFER PRICED FOR PROCEEDS $243.0M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finan, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARI); 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 43C, EST. 45C

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 83,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.54M, down from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 1.74M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 A MODERATE ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASE OF BETWEEN 3% AND 5% OVER THE PREVIOUS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Raises Dividend to EUR1.25; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 08/03/2018 – STADA MAY BE INTERESTED IF MERCK CHANGES SCOPE OF ASSET SALE; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 08/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – NEW TABLET FORMULATION REDUCES DOSING TO TWO TABLETS TWICE DAILY; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, & MERCK & CO. SIGN ONCOLOGY PACT FOR LENVIMA; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB)

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 17.81 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 633,177 shares to 4.54M shares, valued at $142.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 100,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Singapore Technologies Enginee (SGGKF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4.01M shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd stated it has 0.55% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 31,764 were reported by Penobscot Invest Mgmt Co. Reik Lc invested in 0.07% or 2,889 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.59% or 402,321 shares in its portfolio. Wilkins Counsel, Massachusetts-based fund reported 209,218 shares. Trust Department Mb Commercial Bank N A invested in 0.05% or 4,654 shares. Gould Asset Ltd Ca reported 0.7% stake. Acr Alpine Capital Ltd Liability Com, Missouri-based fund reported 208,421 shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated owns 42,359 shares. Court Place Advisors Llc reported 1.44% stake. Snow Mngmt LP reported 0.03% stake. Westchester Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.74% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Naples Glob Lc accumulated 1.31% or 61,813 shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merck: Don’t Miss It – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ebola outbreak declared global health emergency – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Stocks coiled to spring higher to records if Friday’s jobs report doesn’t bomb again – CNBC” on April 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Commercial Mortgage REITs: Watch Them Like A Hawk – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Convertible Senior Notes – Business Wire” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Dates for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I Was A Buyer Of This Outlier; And I’m Up 18% YTD – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2017.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr by 143,789 shares to 117,418 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 36,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold ARI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 84.72 million shares or 1.91% less from 86.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 164,267 shares. 112,230 were reported by Comerica Bancorporation. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 38,714 shares. Eii Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.01% invested in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) for 60,950 shares. 15,738 were accumulated by Pnc Gru Incorporated. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp accumulated 1.58M shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested in 0% or 2,500 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 443 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.02% or 16,605 shares in its portfolio. Principal Gp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) for 1.07 million shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated has 15,015 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc reported 93,040 shares. Oakworth owns 400 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 725 shares or 0% of all its holdings.