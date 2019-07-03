As Apogee Enterprises I (APOG) Shares Rose, Prudential Plc Has Trimmed by $847,300 Its Position; At&T (T) Shareholder Gagnon Securities Has Increased Stake

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 14,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,545 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 52,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 19.48M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 09/04/2018 – AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 28/03/2018 – Debt clause puts AT&T at risk of $1.1bn payout; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises I (APOG) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 22,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 348,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06 million, down from 371,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 102,095 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 3.37% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q Net $22.3M; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.30 TO $3.50; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q 353.5M; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Top Line Growing About 10 % in FY19; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 29/03/2018 – Apogee Enterprises to Host Fourth-Quarter Conference Call; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN TO $65 MLN; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – SEES FISCAL 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 10 PERCENT

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 19,579 shares to 450,468 shares, valued at $23.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Talend Sa by 20,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,511 shares, and cut its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Botty Limited Liability Com reported 25,883 shares. Btr Capital Mngmt holds 0.33% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 54,620 shares. Kamunting Street Capital Management LP holds 1.32% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt reported 0.95% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Iron Financial Ltd reported 11,989 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.83% stake. Cypress Capital Grp Inc has 0.95% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 84,614 were accumulated by Diligent Investors Ltd Llc. New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 2.59% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.45% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.72% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 17.85 million shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs stated it has 21,288 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 2.61 million are held by Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech Inc. Coldstream Cap Management invested in 106,196 shares or 0.29% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Crow Point Partners has invested 0.66% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologie (NYSE:FLT) by 3,096 shares to 10,044 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 21,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Banc Of California I (NYSE:BANC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold APOG shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 24.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 163,715 shares. The Kansas-based Mariner Lc has invested 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Ameritas Prtn invested in 2,204 shares. State Street Corporation holds 1.26 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 10,200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 6,043 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 99 shares. Sit Invest Assoc Incorporated holds 29,850 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership owns 338 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 21,538 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 8,773 shares. 58,726 were reported by Brandywine Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 778 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.01% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).