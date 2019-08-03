As Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Share Value Rose, Skylands Capital Has Boosted by $1.73 Million Its Holding; Wintergreen Advisers Cut Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $1.62 Million

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.06 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 29.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 46,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The hedge fund held 203,675 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64M, up from 156,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 158,755 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Flagship Master Fund Discloses 3.2% Stake in Apogee Enterprises; 29/03/2018 – Apogee Enterprises to Host Fourth-Quarter Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Activist investor Engaged Capital takes stake in Apogee – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Apogee Enterprises; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN TO $65 MLN; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 79C; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 EPS $3.30-EPS $3.50; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q Net $22.3M; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q EPS 78c; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.43-Adj EPS $3.63

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.85 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold APOG shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 24.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.