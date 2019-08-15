As Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Share Value Rose, Rice Hall James & Associates Cut Stake by $775,927; As Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Johnson Financial Group Has Trimmed by $1.40 Million Its Position

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 19,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% . The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.58M, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson Outdoors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $579.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $57.65. About 67,564 shares traded or 25.62% up from the average. Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) has declined 17.19% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JOUT News: 22/03/2018 Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Tredje AP-Fonden Adds Aptiv, Exits Johnson Outdoors: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Tredje Ap-Fonden Exits Position in Johnson Outdoors; 04/05/2018 – Johnson Outdoors 2Q EPS $2.15; 23/03/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Opiant Pharmaceuticals, American Railcar Industries, Omega Flex, Johnson Outdoors,; 04/05/2018 – JOHNSON OUTDOORS 2Q EPS $2.15, EST. $1.47 (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Johnson Outdoors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JOUT)

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 379,815 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24 million, down from 400,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $948.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 151,950 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Apogee Stake in Push to End Buying Spree; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.30 TO $3.50; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.43 TO $3.63; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q 353.5M; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE 2019 ADJ. EPS VIEW EXCL 13C AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLES; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital takes 6 pct stake in specialty glass maker Apogee; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Flagship Master Fund Discloses 3.2% Stake in Apogee Enterprises; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 Operating Margin of 8.8 % to 9.3 %; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q EPS 78c

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 29,983 shares to 73,724 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 17,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Axos Finl Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold APOG shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 24.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 18,452 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 0% or 29,102 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 140,053 shares. Sit Inv Assoc Inc has invested 0.04% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 134,449 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 825 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 421 shares. Schroder Invest Management Gru holds 0.02% or 268,999 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Co has 4,685 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Interstate Bank reported 3,474 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 406,044 shares in its portfolio. 1.26 million are held by State Street Corp. Moreover, Reilly Financial Advsr Llc has 0.15% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 31,380 shares.

Analysts await Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 10.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.75 per share. APOG’s profit will be $17.77 million for 13.34 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Apogee Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,309 shares to 77,897 shares, valued at $14.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Iv (BTZ).