As Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Market Value Rose, Kennedy Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $5.13 Million; As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Brighton Jones Has Lowered Its Holding by $657,692

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 7,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 83,279 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.98 million, down from 91,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Non-Paying Customers; 29/05/2018 – For some Starbucks employees, the training was a chance for socially conscious workers to discuss hot topics such as racial anxiety. For others, the experience was “more performative than productive.”; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay Starbucks $7.15 bln in global coffee alliance; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Close All Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Education on May 29; 10/03/2018 – STARBUCKS’S SCHULTZ DEFENDS U.K. TAX PAYMENTS: TELEGRAPH

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 29.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 119,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 286,535 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.45M, down from 405,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $982.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 91,775 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 12/04/2018 – APOGEE SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS $3.43 TO $3.63, EST. $4.05; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – SEES FISCAL 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 10 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.30 TO $3.50; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC SEES 2019 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 9.1 PCT TO 9.6 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Apogee Enterprises; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 79C; 29/03/2018 – Apogee Enterprises to Host Fourth-Quarter Conference Call; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – FOURTH-QUARTER SEGMENT BACKLOG WAS $405.7 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Top Line Growing About 10 % in FY19; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.43-Adj EPS $3.63

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harbour Investment Mngmt Limited Company reported 4.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Shelton holds 0.92% or 190,543 shares in its portfolio. 92,735 are owned by Raymond James Tru Na. Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 31,023 shares. Syntal Ptnrs Ltd Co invested 1.23% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cookson Peirce And Com stated it has 62,344 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Counsel invested in 0.06% or 8,413 shares. Smith Salley has 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Peloton Wealth Strategists accumulated 3.13% or 55,800 shares. First Merchants Corporation, Indiana-based fund reported 26,450 shares. Invest Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,892 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 166,123 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Haverford Financial Ser accumulated 66,216 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Company Llc has 0.21% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0.01% or 16,401 shares in its portfolio.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $857.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 15,207 shares to 46,740 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 9,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 30.21 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold APOG shares while 73 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 22.70 million shares or 7.66% less from 24.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) or 9,110 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 18,052 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.12% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Goldman Sachs Gp reported 39,205 shares. Invesco reported 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 36,200 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested in 1.59M shares. Hcsf Mngmt Limited Liability holds 9.27% or 330,000 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Llc holds 808 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited invested in 166,651 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Financial Serv Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 432,289 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 9,900 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 46,433 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nwq Investment Mgmt Com Ltd Liability owns 648,270 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) by 203,068 shares to 426,105 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) by 138,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 877,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

