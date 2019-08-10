As Apache (APA) Stock Declined, Holder Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $431,800; Usca Ria Raised Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $1.51 Million

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The hedge fund held 11,040 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 23,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $21.97. About 3.15 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Rev $1.74B; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Planned Retirement of Kregg Olson as Executive VP, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; 09/04/2018 – lmmuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Has 100% Working Interest in North Sea Garten Block; 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 17/04/2018 – Apache Corporation – Making Holes; 22/04/2018 – DJ Apache Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APA); 12/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of Ben Rodgers as Vice President, Treasury; 19/03/2018 – Correct: Apache in New Credit Pact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 110.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 9,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 18,186 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 8,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.71M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 7,790 shares to 3,028 shares, valued at $200,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 59,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,315 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.86% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). M&T Retail Bank holds 0.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 183,630 shares. Fayez Sarofim Com holds 0.01% or 13,533 shares in its portfolio. Of Vermont holds 0.99% or 72,356 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv has 0.73% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 19,076 shares. Adirondack Tru Company reported 721 shares stake. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The California-based Cap World Invsts has invested 0.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cls Invests Ltd has 386 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 615,507 shares. Ifrah Fincl Ser has invested 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 78,000 shares. Fruth Management has invested 0.66% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Raymond James And Associates holds 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 1.10M shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Mellon has 0.42% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Super-Safe-Growth Stocks for Long-Lasting Dividends – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 8,105 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Woodstock holds 0.08% or 12,858 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% or 26,927 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Invesco Ltd owns 4.37 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Us State Bank De reported 0.01% stake. 6,500 are owned by Letko Brosseau Associate. Principal Financial Group has invested 0.02% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Strs Ohio reported 324,296 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 23,955 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada holds 3,363 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 1.27M shares. 9,649 were reported by Ancora Limited Liability Corp. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.02% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA).

More notable recent Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in MLP Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Energy Stock Is on Track for Explosive Growth – The Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apache Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apache Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Apache Announces 2019 Capital Budget and Production Outlook – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,746 shares to 110,189 shares, valued at $15.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $256,378 activity. LOWE JOHN E also bought $109,131 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Wednesday, August 7. Ellis Juliet S bought 3,500 shares worth $95,407.