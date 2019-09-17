As Apache (APA) Stock Declined, Elm Ridge Management Has Increased by $1.09 Million Its Stake; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Share Value Declined While Aurelius Capital Management LP Increased Position by $5.75 Million

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89 million, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 426,717 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 39,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The hedge fund held 266,283 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71 million, up from 227,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.70B market cap company. The stock increased 16.89% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 17.58M shares traded or 235.78% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 22/04/2018 – DJ Apache Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APA); 30/04/2018 – Apache at MUFG Securities Oil & Gas Corporate Access Day May 14; 29/03/2018 – FBI: Eighteen Arrested on Fort Apache Indian Reservation; 23/04/2018 – APACHE: PLANNED RETIREMENT OF EVP, CORPORATE RESERVOIR; 19/03/2018 – APACHE CORP – ON MARCH 14, 2018, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – APACHE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 28C; 25/05/2018 – Apache Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM: APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR PIPELINE; 05/03/2018 – Apache Corp Names David Pursell SVP, Planning and Energy Fundamentals

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $256,378 activity. Ellis Juliet S bought $95,407 worth of stock or 3,500 shares. $109,131 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) shares were bought by LOWE JOHN E.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $124.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 107,181 shares to 100,938 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $45.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 720,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

