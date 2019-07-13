As Apache (APA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Hap Trading Lowered Position; Force Capital Management Stake in Autonation (AN) Has Increased by $968,870 as Market Valuation Rose

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 287,118 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 50.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 26,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,064 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, down from 52,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.91. About 3.77 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 26.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Nam; 23/03/2018 – APACHE SEES PRODUCTION IN 1Q OF 2019; 30/04/2018 – PlainID Enhances Authorization Management Capabilities, Based on Apache Syncope with the Assistant of Tirasa; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 28/03/2018 – Federal Register: HEARTH Act Approval of Apache Tribe of Oklahoma Indian Lands Leasing Act of 2017 Regulations; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Planned Retirement of Kregg Olson as Executive VP, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; 19/03/2018 – Correct: Apache in New Credit Pact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Merck, Coca-Cola and other top CEOs join NYSEâ€™s new council to advance corporate diversity – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 17% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 2,384 shares. Invesco Ltd has 161,854 shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Utah Retirement invested in 0.01% or 10,334 shares. Dupont Mgmt holds 4,567 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 20,500 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 47 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 75,031 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 488,300 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 35,019 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Sei Investments Co has 11,334 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 54,391 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). United Capital Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. 1,150 shares valued at $41,469 were bought by EDELSON DAVID B on Monday, February 25.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $147,247 activity. Ellis Juliet S bought 3,500 shares worth $95,407.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (Put) (EWY) by 211,000 shares to 302,500 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 20,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 56.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.5 per share. APA’s profit will be $82.70M for 30.58 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Apache Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun invested in 0.06% or 28,000 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 21,250 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp accumulated 9,032 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Limited Company accumulated 0% or 13,850 shares. 16,755 were reported by Cubic Asset Management Ltd. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). 1.02M are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Security Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.86% or 21,574 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 71,251 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 3.17 million shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.03% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 21,107 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.03% stake. M&T State Bank Corporation accumulated 19,225 shares.