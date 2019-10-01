As Apache (APA) Share Value Declined, Paragon Capital Management Has Upped Position by $325,864; Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Market Value Declined While Corsair Capital Management LP Has Increased by $644,768 Its Holding

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 11,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 118,803 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 107,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.27. About 4.14 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 19/03/2018 – Apache in New Credit Fact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5; 19/03/2018 – APACHE SAYS ELECTED TO TERMINATE $3.5 BLN & £900 MLN IN COMMITMENTS UNDER 2 SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – lmmuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Rev $1.74B; 27/03/2018 – GridGain® Professional Edition 2.4 Introduces Integrated Machine Learning and Deep Learning in New Continuous Learning Framework, Adds Support for Apache® Spark(TM) DataFrames; 04/05/2018 – Apache Presenting at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 06/03/2018 – Apache Pulsar Outperforms Apache Kafka by 2.5x on OpenMessaging Benchmark; 29/03/2018 – FBI: Eighteen Arrested on Fort Apache Indian Reservation; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 40,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 494,912 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.36M, up from 454,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 1.71M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $256,378 activity. LOWE JOHN E bought $109,131 worth of stock. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $95,407 was bought by Ellis Juliet S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold APA shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.40M were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Westpac Banking owns 29,406 shares. D E Shaw & reported 0.01% stake. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Com has invested 0.37% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 18,803 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 70,414 shares. Oppenheimer & invested in 0.05% or 58,025 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 118,642 shares. Amer Interest Group owns 158,664 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 59,820 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.02% or 7,503 shares. Brown Advisory has 11,506 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management Llc has invested 0.06% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Colony Grp Limited Liability invested in 68,971 shares.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $341.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 8,841 shares to 122,591 shares, valued at $9.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 13,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,153 shares, and cut its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. $146,294 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) shares were bought by Halkyard Jonathan S.